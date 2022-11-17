The bare shelves at Downtown Community Ministry.

One of Wellington’s food banks is urgently appealing for assistance as its cupboards are bare just before the holiday period.

Stephen Turnock, the director of the Downtown Community Ministry (DCM), told NZME the appeal launches in earnest this Saturday and it “can’t come soon enough”.

“Our shelves are empty. There is a high need being experienced in the community we work with in terms of getting the basics for wellbeing around food.”

The need has increased by 20 per cent since last year and Turnock says those numbers are expected to keep rising.

“What was already evident was that for people we work with having sustainable income to meet their needs from the get-go is always an issue but compound that with a rise in rental costs, some are not able to access subsidies so are having to pay increases in rent and we’re seeing that across the board.”

With people also often struggling with addiction and mental health issues, the situation can become difficult very quickly.

“It just compounds the stress and the ability to make sound decisions and live in a manner which sustains wellbeing,” Turnock said.

It is DCM's Foodbank Appeal on Saturday. And it can't come soon enough - our shelves are empty! On Saturday our volunteers will be at New World Wakefield St and Metro Willis St to accept your donations. See our shopping list for the items we most need. Thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/WxaQGhrH9r — DCM (@DCMnews) November 15, 2022

With the holiday season fast approaching risks also increase “across the board”.

“This period of time increases the risk of alcohol, drug use, family violence – and with an increase in cost, it increases the risk across the board.”

For people who want to help, donations to fill the shelves can be dropped off in central Wellington at either Chaffers New World or Metro on Willis St, but Turnock says he understands the cost-of-living crisis is biting everyone.

“The rise in cost is impacting everyone not just those we support – people’s ability to contribute to this appeal is being impacted too so we acknowledge and respect that.”