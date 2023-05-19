Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett will provide a brief update on Operation Rose, the investigation into the fire at Loafers.

The Coroner has started working with police and other specialists to identify those who have died in the Loafers Lodge fire.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson over the Wellington hostel blaze that left six people dead.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, however, more serious charges in relation to the deaths have not been ruled out, a police spokesperson has said.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett is due to give an update on the devastating blaze at about 3.30pm.

The first bodies were recovered from the scene yesterday and transported to the Wellington Hospital mortuary, with the remaining victims expected to be recovered over the coming days.

Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton confirmed the disaster victim identification process is underway.

“We can now start working with police and other specialists to determine the identification of those who have died. As I have said, this identification process can be lengthy and complex, requiring a careful and methodical approach to ensure there are no mistakes.”

Tutton reiterated to the families and friends of those who have died the victims will be treated with dignity and respect.

“We will endeavour to return them to you as quickly as we can.”

Meanwhile, donations to the Mayoral Relief Fund set up to support those affected have reached $245,000, including $50,000 donated by Wellington City Council.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said the response has been outstanding.

“From Tuesday’s coordinated cooperation of the support agencies, ensuring everyone had a bed, were fed and some basic necessities, to the extraordinary – but critical – generosity of donors to the relief fund, Wellingtonians have really stood up and supported those who need it most.”

Since yesterday afternoon, $18,000 from the fund has been distributed to more than 30 people – right down to funding a new set of dentures.

Further money will be allocated as residents work through the next steps and their specific needs are identified.

Bennett has said he is confident police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

Police began a scene examination yesterday but said the damage on the third floor was “significant” and there was a lot of debris for search crews to sift through.

“We are doing everything to recover the deceased from Loafers Lodge as quickly as we can,” Bennett said.

Adelaide Rd reopened this morning to southbound traffic but remains closed to northbound traffic.















