Footage of fire in Kilbirnie, Wellington. Video / Nick James / Steve Biddle / Lüjan Manase

A house fire in Wellington is sending smoke billowing into the sky, with emergency services on site battling the flames.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the blaze on Yule St in Kilbirnie at 8.50am on Wednesday.

Big house fire in Rongotai this morning, fanned by strong winds pic.twitter.com/qvD5yC9bOk — Carl Shuker (@CarlShuker) February 1, 2022

The occupants of the house are all accounted for.

Neighbour Kelley Toy told the Herald the house has been "almost destroyed" in a matter of minutes.

"It's just crazy how fast it is. When you see it in person it's so shocking, and we really feel for the family - they just started renovating this house and no one wants to lose a home.

Janet, another witness to the fire, told the Herald it was "massive".

"It's quite disconcerting, there's lots of cars, lots of fire engines trying to get through...it's pretty bad, quite sad to see."

She says she was driving through the bay when she noticed the massive plume of smoke billowing out towards the ocean. She urged people to stay away so that emergency services could get through easily.