Firefighters are back examining the building from above, taking a good look through the broken windows on their way up. Photo / Georgina Cambell

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has opened a relief fund to help those affected by the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge

Up to 10 people are dead and 11 are still unaccounted for after fire ripped through the building on Adelaide Rd, Newtown.

Firefighters were dousing the roof of the lodge this afternoon and could be seen walking around the top floor examining the scene.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Wellington Mayoral Relief Fund can deposit money via the Wellington City Mission here and tag their donation to the Loafers Lodge fire.

Whanau said she has been overwhelmed by offers of support.

“In a crisis like this, the generosity and community spirit of Wellingtonians is on full display and this fund allows us to provide support to people who have lost so much in this devastating fire.

An evacuation centre for survivors has been established at Newtown Park.

Donations will ensure people receive the immediate help they need at this difficult time, Whanau said.

”People were evacuated from their rooms with no notice and forced to leave all their belongings behind. This fund will be used to help those affected get the essential supplies they need as well as counselling and other support.

”Sadly, a number of residents lost their lives in the fire. My thoughts go out to their families, friends and colleagues, who will be grieving this immense loss. Donations to the Mayoral Relief Fund will also help support the immediate families who have lost loved ones in the fire.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau speaking to media at the scene of the fatal fire. Photo / Vita Molyneux

Whanau encouraged everyone to dig deep and show their aroha in response to the tragedy.

“Let’s show our fellow Wellingtonians that we are there for them in this tough time. I encourage anyone in a position to do so – please make a donation, small or large, to the fund.”

Wellington City Council staff are also providing support including alternative accommodation and wellbeing assistance.

The decision has been made to postpone Wednesday’s opening of Tākina- the city’s new convention centre.

Whanau said this was a time for everyone to honour those who have lost their lives and support those in need.

“We would like to acknowledge the brave Wellingtonians who were first responders at the scene and the many more who are providing support to people who lost their homes and loved ones.”



