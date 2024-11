Christopher Luxon is in Peru, weather has affected many hoping to run in the Queenstown marathon today and Brian Tamaki prepares to hold a 'Make New Zealand Great Again' rally.

Emergency services are responding to what is understood to be a “major accident” on State Highway 2 near Ngauranga Gorge in Wellington.

One witness took to social media saying multiple ambulances and police cars were at the scene of a “major accident on the motorway”.

“Traffic heading into Wellington is at a standstill, backed up past Petone,” the post read.

A police spokesperson said they were attending a serious two-vehicle crash on Hutt Rd, southbound, between Petone and Ngauranga.