Two people have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash crash in Wellington.

Waiwhetu Rd between Naenae Rd and Norton Park Ave is now closed while police investigate.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported just after 2am.

The spokesperson said two people had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.