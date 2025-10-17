Both the Prime Minister and the Labour leader criticised Chung over an email he sent about former mayor Tory Whanau, saying it was “absolutely disgusting” and calling it “vile and unacceptable”.

Whanau had earlier rejected the contents of the email, saying it was false and contained “malicious and sexist” rumour.

Chung ran on a policy platform of a zero rates increase over three years.

When speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report in June, he ruled out cuts to “core council activities”, including “parks, swimming pools, libraries, community facilities”.

But he said the size of the council’s payroll was a problem.

Mayoral rival Andrew Little, who has now been confirmed as the new mayor, described the policy at the time as not credible.

“I don’t think that’s at all credible, and I know, look, I’m the first to say rate rises of 30 per cent over two years is not acceptable.

“That’s not credible either, and so the council has to be doing what it can to manage those rates rises.”

Wellington City Council said turnout for this year’s local body elections was understood to be the highest in 30 years.

The turnout was 49.99%, which amounted to 81,574 voting papers, including special votes.

With final votes returned, there were no changes to who had been elected compared to the preliminary results.

- RNZ