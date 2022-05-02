Wellington councillor meets with police after 'out of control' street brawl

Stoke St, Newtown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has met with police this morning following a party that turned into a street brawl in Newtown.

About 100 teenagers were reportedly involved in the fight late on Saturday night on Stoke St.

Some of the sizable group began throwing cans and other items at police officers when they arrived.

Fitzsimons, who is a southern ward councillor, said the incident should not be accepted as normal behaviour.

"There were a number of teenagers who were out of control, and residents were scared for their own safety," Fitzsimons said.

About 35 officers were required to clear the area and one person was arrested for breach of the peace.

Fitzsimons said she requested a briefing with police about the incident and spoke with Inspector Warwick McKee this morning.

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The fight involved a number of teenagers from around the Wellington region, who paid $10 each to attend a party at a local hall, she said.

"It seems then that the party got out of control and police were called. My understanding from both the police and residents who I've spoken to is that the police got the situation under control very quickly, and handled it well."

A police spokesperson said officers responded to fighting on the street, rather than at an individual property.

Underage drinking was involved, Fitzsimons understood.

She said the way the teenagers behaved was unacceptable and dangerous.

"I think we were very lucky that serious injuries weren't sustained by people at the party or by the police."

A police spokesperson said there was no further information to add to previous statements made about the incident.