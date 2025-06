Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

The crash happened around 6.45am. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wellington motorists are being told to expect delays heading into the city this morning after a crash where two main motorways meet.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash on the Urban Motorway happened around 6.45am.

It said the right southbound lane is blocked where SH1 from the Ngauranga Gorge and SH2 from the Hutt Valley merge.

“Current southbound queues on SH1 are prior to Newlands interchange, and the queues on SH2 are after Petone on-ramp” the agency warned in a social media post.