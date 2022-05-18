Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul seeking Green Party selection

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul is seeking the Green Party selection for Pukehīnau-Lambton ward.

"Most people think I'm a Green Party councillor anyway so this probably won't surprise anyone", Paul said.

Green MP for Auckland Central Chloe Swarbrick has backed Paul's bid saying she has more than earned her stripes.

The party gave Wellington City councillor Iona Pannett the boot during a meeting some members described as "deeply uncomfortable" and sombre.

The party held a selection meeting last month when Pannett was vying for another stint representing the Pukehīnau-Lambton ward.

But in brutal fashion, she was not selected even though the ward went uncontested. Many were unhappy with the way Pannett had voted to protect more character homes when the council was considering a big shake-up planning rules.

The party reopened nominations for candidates and Paul has put her hat in the ring.

Paul was elected onto the council in 2019 as an independent but joined the Green Party in May.

"The Greens have always been supportive of the kaupapa I have championed, even before I got on council. Joining a collective will help to amplify the positive impact I can have on Pōneke.

"Being an independent councillor has been insightful, but I am ready to contribute to a wider movement for Te Tiriti justice, climate action and uplifting the mana of people everywhere."

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick is the country's youngest Parliamentarian. Photo / Dean Purcell

Swarbrick said she met Paul about five years ago when they were rallying for mental health support for students.

"When Tam first announced for council three years ago, I was proud to be in the back of the room cheering her on, just like I was after she made history in becoming VUWSA [Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association] president.

"Politicians come and go. Tam's more than earned her stripes and I'm just genuinely so over-the-moon that this hearty fighter is on our Green team."

Green Greater Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash said Paul was exactly the kind of person the party needed in politics to deliver climate justice and build a society that worked for everyone.

"I've had the privilege of working with Tamatha this term on climate and transport in particular and I know she will continue to be a brilliant, hardworking councillor who is also just natural and easy to work with."