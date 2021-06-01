Wellington City Councillor Jill Day's car was broken into overnight. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City Councillor Jill Day woke up this morning to find her car smashed and parts destroyed after it was broken into overnight.

Day told the Herald she was just in the kitchen while her husband and kids went to the car to go to school.

Moments later they came back saying "someone has tried to steal the car".

The back window and panel of the vehicle was smashed and parts of the ignition chamber were completely demolished Day said.

She said that it is likely to be an expensive fix which was a bit frustrating.

However, items such as parking money and their radio wasn't touched by the people who got into the car she said.

Day said it is concerning given she has heard reports of similar issues both across Wellington and other major cities in New Zealand.

She said she's looking into a potential safety meeting with the community which will discuss how personal property can be protected.

Day suggested people park their cars off the road if possible, but if not, make sure no valuables are left inside it.