Wellington City Council building inspectors must carry an identification card and an official council warrant. Photo / Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council building inspectors must carry an identification card and an official council warrant. Photo / Wellington City Council

Residents in Wellington are being warned about a man impersonating a council building inspector who has been knocking on doors asking to take a look around.

Wellington City Council has received three reports or complaints about the man in the suburbs of Karori and Kelburn.

He has asked to look around properties but has not produced documents identifying himself as a council staff member.

Residents have aired concerns on social media about a friendly middle-aged man wearing a lanyard coming to their homes.

“He said he was from council and asked when we we getting our cladding replaced,” one resident posted on Facebook.

“He then asked if we were going to be away over Christmas/ summer. Our teen got Home Alone vibes and didn’t give info.”

Another resident said their teenage son had a similar experience.

“A friendly middle-aged man saying he was from the council wanting to photograph our renovation which he clearly knew about and came onto the property around the outside of the house to take a couple of photos before leaving.

“As we’ve had inspectors around anyway he assumed it was just another inspection. I rang the council to check, and they had not sent anyone.”

Council building consents and compliance manager Chris Scott said council building inspectors must carry an identification card and an official council warrant.

Building and plumbing inspectors usually operate from a council-branded vehicle and wear council-branded clothing, Scott said.

“If anyone receives an unexpected knock at the door from someone claiming to be from the city council then they should ask to see this identification. If it’s not produced then you have the right to demand they leave your property.”

Anyone with concerns about the legitimacy of someone claiming to be an inspector and has asked them to leave should contact the council and police.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.