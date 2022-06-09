Wellington City Council faces more backlash over mega cycleway network

Cycleways will be created with plastic post separators and changes to road markings using paint. Photo / Supplied

Cycleways will be created with plastic post separators and changes to road markings using paint. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City Council is facing more backlash over the rollout of its mega cycleway network, this time from a group of businesses and residents in Thorndon.

They said the removal of car parks on a section of Tinakori Rd would turn it into a "virtual expressway".

The Paneke Pōneke bike network plan will expand the existing 23km of cycleways across the capital to 166km.

The cycleways are being rolled out through a transitional programme with plastic post separators and changes to road markings using paint.

This allows the network to be established more quickly and so changes to the design can be made in real-time before permanent grade-separated cycleways are implemented.

But the plan has hit more than one road block since it was given the green light in March.

The High Court has recently granted an interim injunction over the Newtown cycleway, halting construction until a full judicial review hearing is heard.

The case was led by a group of Wellington business owners. Myles Gazley, of Gazley Motors, said they supported cycleways but were deeply concerned about the lack of consultation on such a significant project.

"This is an attempt at change by stealth."

Now, more than 400 people have signed a petition over the cycleway from the Botanic Garden to the city.

Those who presented the petition to city councillors today also said they weren't against cycleways, but were concerned about the removal of about 30 short- and medium-term carparks on part of Tinakori Rd.

"There are several businesses along this route that require deliveries to be made and rely on customers being able to park in the street for a short while. Removing this facility will be devastating for them."

Affected businesses include the Spring and Fern Tavern, Goods Bakery and the Thorndon General Store.

The petition also said alternative parking within the Botanic Garden was limited, so parking on Tinakori Rd was also used for daily outings by people with dogs, or toddlers in pushchairs.

The Paneke Pōneke network will help to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging mode shift and making cycling a safer option for people.

Council officials reported they have been working with Thorndon businesses and residents behind the scenes to address their concerns.

The design of the cycleway and bus lane has been tweaked to include an additional six car parks at the top of Bowen St for short-term stays.

They are investigating a change in nearby parking zones to remove commuters from parking in some streets, freeing them up for residents and short stay visitors.

Officials have also considered the request for a peak hour bus lane, rather than a 24/7 one. They believed trialling this option would be acceptable in the downhill direction on Tinakori Rd.

This would enable 10 parking spaces to be retained outside of peak hours.

Council officials said they would continue to engage with the group as details around the agreed changes were finalised, as well as through the consultation period once the route was in place.

Planning and Environment Committee chairwoman councillor Iona Pannett said they were listening, noting several compromises have been made to address their concerns.

"There are obviously some issues which the community still want to discuss, I would encourage staff to keep going with that engagement.

"I am very confident that we will get to a good outcome and look forward to seeing the changes made."