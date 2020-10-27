Wellington City Council agrees to strengthen city library at cost of up to $180 million

Wellington City Council has decided to strengthen the earthquake-risk central library to the highest standard. Photo / RNZ

By Harry Lock for RNZ

Wellington City Council has decided to strengthen the earthquake-risk central library to the highest standard.

The Ian-Athfield designed building was closed last March after a report found it was a threat to life in the event of a serious earthquake.

The council was considering either to strengthen the existing building, or to demolish it and build a new one.

A public consultation carried out since July showed people favoured the option to demolish, but since then the price for strengthening has been reduced.

All councillors but one voted in favour of strengthening, which is forecast to cost between $160 and $180 million.