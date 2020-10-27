Wellington City Council agrees to strengthen city library at cost of up to $180 million

By Harry Lock for RNZ
Wellington City Council has decided to strengthen the earthquake-risk central library to the highest standard.
The Ian-Athfield designed building was closed last March after a report found it was a threat to life in the event of a serious earthquake.
The council was considering either to strengthen the existing building, or to demolish it and build a new one.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Wellington library wrangle: New documents released, process changed - NZ Herald
- Heritage New Zealand proposes listing Wellington's Central Library, built in 1991 - NZ Herald
- $200m bill to repair Wellington's closed central library - NZ Herald
- $200m problem: Why is Wellington's central library closed? - NZ Herald
- Wellington city councillors rule out privatising central library - NZ Herald
- False start: Wellington's $200m library fix questioned - NZ Herald
- Councillor blasts Wellington City Council over library legal wrangle - NZ Herald
A public consultation carried out since July showed people favoured the option to demolish, but since then the price for strengthening has been reduced.
All councillors but one voted in favour of strengthening, which is forecast to cost between $160 and $180 million.