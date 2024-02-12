Several Fire and Emergency trucks are parked on Adelaide Rd.

Wellington Children’s Hospital has been evacuated following a suspected gas leak.

FENZ assistant commander Martin Wilby told the Herald they had been called to the scene after a sprinkler went off within the hospital - but had not yet found a fire.

“We have had readings indicating there has been a fire but are unsure as of yet as to where the fire is”.

Firefighters direct traffic near Wellington Hospital.

Wilby said there was no risk to life or property and all the patients had been evacuated - though he did not know how many people that was.

There is “no indication” the fire is ongoing.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand spokesman Jamie Duncan said the hospital had been evacuated as a precaution.

”Staff were alerted to the possible leak following the activation of fire alarms.

“All patients are in the process of being transferred to appropriate clinical spaces across Wellington Regional Hospital, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are onsite as a precaution.”

He said there was no risk to patients, visitors or staff.

According to a Herald reporter at the scene, several firefighters are sitting outside the hospital in their gear.

A fire truck outside the children's hospital in Wellington.

A hazmat truck and a command unit are also at the scene.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency said 12 trucks had been sent to the scene at 8.44am after a sprinkler-activated alarm.

