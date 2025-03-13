The concrete compound, which is accessed via a secure gate has a long and storied past, starting its life as an underground Airways Corporation radar bunker in the 1970s.

Wellington developer and financier Brian Willman purchased the Hawkins Hill property in 1998 for $241,875.

He converted it from the bunker into the castle it is today, complete with rounded turret and a large automatic medieval-style front door.

“It was underground from where the second story is now, around the bunker was excavated before a tower was added and then turned into a castle,” Jones said.

Wellington's 'castle in the clouds' has been home to an aviation radar bunker, event venue, and luxury dog hotel which was raided by armed Police in 2019. Photo / supplied.

It was used as a conference centre before Willman converted it into a “luxury dog hotel” named Woofington’s in 2016.

The doggy daycare offered boutique long or short stays for the capital’s canines at a competitive price.

Woofington’s was raided by armed police in 2019, who later charged a man after discovering an improvised explosive device.

A year later, in 2020, it was targeted in an aggravated burglary which led to a police chase.

The dog hotel closed in 2021.

“This has been a labour of love for our client, quite the passion project”, Jones said.

The four-bedroom building sits on 4028 sqm of land, and includes a commercial kitchen, bar, billiards room, and gym.

The castle has a commercial kitchen. Photo / supplied.

“Crafted from solid block construction, this unique residence blends medieval charm with modern comfort. Wrought iron chandeliers, feature timber beams, and vaulted ceilings create an atmosphere of timeless elegance”, the listing states.

Jones said the interesting history of the building isn’t a focus of the sale campaign, and they’ve been busy getting the “striking” property fit for market.

The property’s current rateable value is $3.7m, but Jones said Sotheby’s expects to get “very much north of that number”.

He said the “sweeping views” are a strong selling point.

Brian Willman purchased the property in 1998 converting it into a castle. Photo / supplied.

“You can see all the way around from Eastbourne all the way back around over Cook Strait, and then also to the Marlborough Sounds.”

The castle is being sold by tender which closes 12pm April 30.

Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.