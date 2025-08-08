Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wellington car dealer claims lease forged as $127k rent dispute escalates to High Court

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Car dealer David Scott claims he's the victim of an orchestrated attempt to remove him from his Park Lane premises on High St, Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Car dealer David Scott claims he's the victim of an orchestrated attempt to remove him from his Park Lane premises on High St, Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A long-running battle over a suburban Wellington car yard has turned sour, with the 82-year-old tenant accusing his landlords of forging a lease agreement and locking him out of the business.

The landlords claim that David Scott – possibly New Zealand’s longest-operating car salesman – owes them more than $127,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save