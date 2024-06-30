By RNZ

Wellington bus, train and ferry fares are set to increase by 10% from July 1.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council said the fare hike was necessary to cover the rising cost of running the city’s transport network.

Councillors agreed to the increase at February’s annual fare review.

At the time, Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter said the regional council was “stuck between a financial rock and a fiscal hard place”, with the alternative being a reduced public transport service or an increase in rates.