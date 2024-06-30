Advertisement
Wellington bus, train and ferry fares to increase by 10%

Wellington bus, train and ferry fares are set to increase by 10% from July 1.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council said the fare hike was necessary to cover the rising cost of running the city’s transport network.

Councillors agreed to the increase at February’s annual fare review.

At the time, Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter said the regional council was “stuck between a financial rock and a fiscal hard place”, with the alternative being a reduced public transport service or an increase in rates.

Photo / Greater Wellington Regional Council
For passengers, the increase means their fare will cost an additional $0.18 to $1.60 across the network’s 14 zones.

Half-price off-peak fares will still apply to those with a Snapper electronic payment card.

Discounted fares will also be available to Community Services Card holders and tertiary students.

