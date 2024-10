Dargaville locals fear for safety, Iran launches missile attack on Israel and NCEA in for a shake-up.

By RNZ

The death of a baby at a block of flats in the Wellington suburb of Newtown is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Emergency services were called to Newtown Park Apartments on Mansfield St about 12pm last Tuesday.

Police said while their inquiries continue, they were satisfied it is appropriate to refer the matter to the coroner.

They acknowledged it was a very distressing time for the baby’s family, and continued to offer them support.