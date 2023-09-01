Fire teams at a Wellington central apartment on Dixon St on September 2. Photo / Azaria Howell

Fire teams have rushed to an apartment building in central Wellington overnight to put out a fire.

Fire crews said a small fire started in one of the apartments in the complex on Dixon St.

A witness reported seeing black smoke rising from the top of the building just before 1am this morning.

“Fire crews are at the scene, including people wearing white hazmat suits,” the witness said at the time.

“The road was cordoned off to cars but pedestrians were allowed through.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ team said they were able to contain the fire quickly.







