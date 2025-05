$2b for NZ Defence helicopters, Trump’s influence on global elections, and Parliament tackles alcohol and mental health.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

5 May, 2025 06:01 AM Quick Read

A pedestrian has been injured in a vehicle crash in Wellington.

The incident was on Main Rd in Tawa about 4.10pm.

“One person has received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital,” police said.

The road was temporarily blocked.

Police are investigating the crash.