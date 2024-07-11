Advertisement
Wellbeing programme tackling ‘global inactivity crisis’

Gisborne Herald
The Young and Healthy Trust is bringing its wellbeing events to Tairāwhiti next month and still has some places available for local children to join in the fun. Photo / MJS Visuals

The national Young and Healthy Trust will bring its fun, health and wellbeing programme to Tairāwhiti next month and still have places up for grabs.

The trust’s programmes for tamariki and rangitahi help tackle the serious problems of declining physical activity levels and corresponding rise in mental health challenges for young people, trust founder Kim Harvey says.

“The World Health Organisation just last week declared a global inactivity crisis with 31% of adults not getting enough daily physical activity to maintain their current health, let alone improve it.

“Sadly, this appears to be just the tip of the iceberg, with experts saying that it is much higher than that,” Harvey said.

“If the negative impact on an individual’s quality and span of life isn’t bad enough, it is estimated the cost of the related preventable illness due to lifestyle factors will rise into the hundreds of billions of dollars globally in the next 5-10 years.

“So my mission is to be a part of the many pathways to turn this around and the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure in schools is a part of that.

“Thanks to Zespri, it’s free for 20,000 children from schools across Aotearoa to enter.”

The event runs in term three for five weeks, from August 12 to September 16.

These youngsters from Makauri School took part in the programme last year, and Young and Healthy Trust founder Kim Harvey reckons the whole school will be involved this year.
“We already have over 18,000 registered from about 220 schools and 6050 classes across Aotearoa,” Harvey said.

“There are about 250 students from four schools in Tairāwhiti, but we have allocated places for more primary or intermediate schools who may like to join us this year.”

Contact the trust for more details at youngandhealthy.org.nz, or email Harvey at kim.harvey@youngandhealthy.org.nz



