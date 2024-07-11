The Young and Healthy Trust is bringing its wellbeing events to Tairāwhiti next month and still has some places available for local children to join in the fun. Photo / MJS Visuals

The national Young and Healthy Trust will bring its fun, health and wellbeing programme to Tairāwhiti next month and still have places up for grabs.

The trust’s programmes for tamariki and rangitahi help tackle the serious problems of declining physical activity levels and corresponding rise in mental health challenges for young people, trust founder Kim Harvey says.

“The World Health Organisation just last week declared a global inactivity crisis with 31% of adults not getting enough daily physical activity to maintain their current health, let alone improve it.

“Sadly, this appears to be just the tip of the iceberg, with experts saying that it is much higher than that,” Harvey said.

“If the negative impact on an individual’s quality and span of life isn’t bad enough, it is estimated the cost of the related preventable illness due to lifestyle factors will rise into the hundreds of billions of dollars globally in the next 5-10 years.