Well-known New Zealander charged with sexual abuse
Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
A well-known New Zealander has been charged with sexual abuse.
The Auckland District Court confirmed this morning that the man was accused of committing indecent assault.
He was due to have his first appearance in the North Shore District Court today, but Auckland District Court workers told the
Herald that the hearing had been rescheduled.
The alleged offending occurred in Auckland in 1995 and relates to one victim.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.