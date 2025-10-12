Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Well-known New Zealander charged with sexual abuse

Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

The Auckland District Court confirmed this morning that the man was accused of committing indecent assault.

The Auckland District Court confirmed this morning that the man was accused of committing indecent assault.

A well-known New Zealander has been charged with sexual abuse.

The Auckland District Court confirmed this morning that the man was accused of committing indecent assault.

He was due to have his first appearance in the North Shore District Court today, but Auckland District Court workers told the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save