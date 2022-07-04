Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'We'll be solar city': Helensville residents oppose huge solar farm on their doorstep

3 minutes to read
Aerial view of a proposed solar farm for Helensville, north of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Aerial view of a proposed solar farm for Helensville, north of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

Helensville locals are up in arms over plans for a 100-hectare solar farm on the outskirts of the rural town in northwest Auckland.

The solar farm will be built on a dairy farm with 82,000

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.