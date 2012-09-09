Welcome to the new nzherald.co.nz. Along with the new compact Herald newspaper, we are making a raft of changes today.

They have been made following customer research and show a clean, modern design to appeal to a wide variety of readers.

Among the changes is a new masthead and a new way to get a quick glance at top stories for those who just want a snapshot.

Navigation and masthead

The most immediate change as you arrive on the homepage is the introduction of the new masthead. The Gothic logo has served the Herald well over the past 150 years and its use across all our digital products highlights the credibility and trust the brand has with our audience. The navigation is structured in exactly the same way you're used to, although it does look different, with the subtle injection of colour. As you scroll down the page, the navigation comes with you. This allows for easy navigation to other sections and you'll know exactly where you are on the site.

Top stories, latest news and most popular

There are many ways to discover content on our homepage. Our top stories column on the left shows what we believe are the most important stories. Latest news allows you to quickly see what's happened since your last visit, with time stamps so you know how long a story has been on site. You can also filter your interests by clicking on the dropdown box within 'Latest News'. The 'Most Popular' module highlights what everyone is reading and what videos are being watched. There is a trending topics bar underneath the navigation to further highlight popular content.

Quickread

You can now get a quick view of the top stories by simply clicking on the 'Quickread' icon - this is revealed when you hover over a story - to get a snapshot of the story. You can also click from the Quickread viewer to the full article to get the whole story.

Features

Your favourite features are still there. Sideswipe is in the middle column. If you want to find features such as Entertainment, Travel, and Life and Style, they are still located in the right-hand column in easy-to-view modules.

We hope you enjoy the new nzherald.co.nz. Why don't you let us know what you think. Just add your comment below.

If you are having any serious issues with using the new site, please email us directly.