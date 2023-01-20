Weekend weather: Sunny weekend for majority of the country

MetService National weather: January 21st-22nd.

MetService forecasts that it will be a hot and sunny weekend for the majority of the country.

There are a few weather systems to keep an eye on. However, none of these are likely to bring extensive or severe weather.

In the Far North, Auckland and central North Island regions, MetService forecasts a calm Saturday morning, partly cloudy in some areas.

Moving forward into the afternoon, some areas in this region may be hit with a quick shower, but the majority of Saturday will be fine and dry.

In the evening, the rain may become more persistent in the Bay of Plenty region, with everyone else in store for a calm and settled night.

A small southerly flow could steer a few showers through the lower North Island, MetService forecasts. However, for most places, that is expected to clear up relatively early on Saturday.

By the afternoon, the showers will only possibly linger around the Hawkes Bay area, and areas such as Wellington and Paraparaumu are in for a sunny and dry Saturday.

Holidaymakers enjoying a sun-soaked day. Photo / NZME

Southerly winds across the top of the South Island are forecast to bring a chilly start to Saturday morning, coupled with some early showers on both the eastern and western coastlines.

The day may feel significantly colder than it actually is in these areas, MetService said, with the temperatures dropping several degrees down to the early twenties compared to the near 30 degrees over the last few days.

It’s a similar story for the lower South Island, with a southwest flow coming through early in the morning and bringing a chance of showers with it, but it is expected to be a mainly fine Saturday with a bit of lingering cloud cover.

A sunny Sunday will greet most of the country, MetService forecasts - but there are a few things to watch out for.

The eastern parts of the North Island will see some heavy and possibly thundery showers in the second half of the day.

There is also another cold front that will track through the lower South Island. Some rain will develop in the south-west which will ease to isolated showers in the evening, with some showers also developing in Westland and Canterbury in the afternoon.