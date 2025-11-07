MetService said some of these may turn heavy and there is a risk of thunder.

Despite the rain, Auckland should stay warm with a low of 17C and a high of 24C.

Rain is also expected to hit Southland and Stewart Island, with conditions being cold, damp and dreary according to Niwa Weather.

On Sunday the wet weather sticks around for parts of the North Island, particularly for areas north of Palmerston North, with some of it being heavy and possibly thundery.

Auckland is unlikely to have any reprieve with showers expected most of the day.

MetService said more southerly parts of the North Island will have fine weather.

Southern parts of the South Island will receive rain again on Sunday, but it’s likely to be heavier in the west of the island.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch on Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound for 15 hours from 9pm Sunday to noon Monday.

The sunny weather looks to disappear for much of the country at the start of next week, with heavy and possibly thundery showers expected for the North Island and rain continuing on the South Island’s West Coast.