Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weekend weather forecast: Sunny weekend for most, possible rain and thunder in Auckland

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService weather: November 7-9, 2025

A sunny Saturday is in store for most of New Zealand, but Auckland is at risk of showers and thunder.

MetService said the middle part of the country will have high temperatures and sunny weather, with Gisborne predicted to peak at 28C.

Much of the South Island will be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save