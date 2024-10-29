As Mercury Lane was out of sight of the main street, Chhour feared it would become a hub for anti-social behaviour.
“Drug-dealing will be one problem, other activities as well. Not a great idea to put them there.”
Chhour’s preference for the short-term was for a new toilet block that was part of the City Rail Link construction in Beresford Square to be opened early.
However, Auckland Council said that was not possible. The toilet block was a standalone building, but the council said it was connected to station systems such as power, ventilation and fire monitoring, which had not been tested yet.
Auckland Council director community Rachel Kelleher said it had consistently heard from the community there was a shortage of toilets in the area.
Since 2020, she said the portable toilets in the area had to be replaced a number of times due to vandalism and that was why they were locked overnight.