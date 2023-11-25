Weather wrap: Weekend rain warnings to lift, mid-week cold snap expected

Aucklanders attending the Santa Parade through the CBD are set to be greeted by fine weather conditions today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Heavy rain warnings for parts of the North Island will lift this morning, making way for a few days of sunshine for parts of the country.

But it might not stay too sunny for long, before the arrival of another brief cold-snap.

However, sunny and windy conditions are forecast for Auckland today; with the fine weather great news for organisers of the Santa Parade and the many thousands of families who are set to attend it.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said an orange heavy rain warning for the wider Gisborne area and the Wairoa District in northern Hawke’s Bay would be expiring at 8am, being the only significant weather event across the country this weekend.

Bellam also highlighted a ridge of high pressure that was building over the South Island, while a low-pressure system was currently dictating weather patterns northeast of East Cape, resulting in the heavy rain warnings.

Low moves slowly SE meaning easing winds for the North Island. Rain turns to showers in the east Sunday morning and clears at night. Fine for the South Island until a front affects the west coast on Monday afternoon. Latest forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/FZqaPvNJQ1 — MetService (@MetService) November 25, 2023

“That will move away to the south-east [today], so we’re seeing a gradual easing and clearing trend across the North Island,” he said.

Sunday would be largely fine for most of the South Island, though Bellam cautioned about lingering cold temperatures, with below-average temperatures across the country at the weekend setting the stage for a notable cold outbreak on Wednesday.

“[Sunday] we’re seeing temperatures below normal for the north and east of the North Island - but inland parts of Otago are looking quite summery, with temperature forecasts in the mid-20′s for Wanaka and Alexandra for Sunday.”

Prior to the coming chill, he said temperatures were warming up significantly for parts of the eastern South Island come Tuesday, though the warmer weather was expected to give-way to the cold on Wednesday.

Bellam said temperatures for most of the South Island would linger around the mid-teens on Wednesday, with Invercargill forecast a high of 13 degree C, with Ashburton and Christchurch only marginally warmer at 14 degrees.

Beyond temperature fluctuations, Bellam outlined potential weather risks for the upcoming week.

Temps well below average this morning. Tekapo had -3C, Pukaki -2C and Lumsden and Manapouri 0C. 1C at Dunedin is 8 degrees below average for November. Another cold morning for Canterbury tomorrow, but warm days for Central Otago, with maximums in the mid-20s this weekend. Get… pic.twitter.com/wK0Qwgzibd — MetService (@MetService) November 24, 2023

Monday seems to pose a minimal risk of severe weather, offering a brief respite before Tuesday introduced a different scenario.

A front on Tuesday may bring rain to specific areas, with the possibility of severe gales in regions like Wellington and Southern Wairarapa.

