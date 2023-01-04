MetService National weather: January 4th - 7th.

The wild weather that wreaked havoc across the North Island yesterday - seeing holidaymakers urged to flee a popular summer holiday destination and sparking fears of flooding, slips, road closures and power outages - is set to continue in the coming days.

Holidaymakers across the Coromandel Peninsula were warned to head home yesterday afternoon or risk being stranded ahead of an intense five-day storm set to slam the top of the country.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council posted an urgent message on social media ahead of the approaching storm, saying the potential impact is set to be worse than initially forecast.

Yesterday, MetService issued a severe weather warning for the peninsula with 24 hours of heavy rain, including torrential downpours this morning.

The region is also under a strong wind watch, with northeasterlies expected to be gale force in exposed places.

“Residents and holidaymakers are urged to make plans and act today before heavy rain and increasing gale-force, northeasterly winds arrive from late this afternoon,” the Thames-Coromandel council posted on Facebook.

Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler strongly advised everyone to err on the side of caution, and plan ahead to Sunday.

“We urge you to consider going to a safe, secure location, or even heading home until the storm passes.

“The accumulation of rain by Saturday could see surface flooding, slips, road closures and power issues, so it is worth hatching a plan today to ensure no one is stuck or isolated,” Towler said yesterday.

A number of weather watches were upgraded to warnings for parts of the North Island yesterday as heavy rain and strong winds ripped through Auckland, the Coromandel, the western Bay of Plenty and the Tasman area.

The wild weather lashing Northland turned fatal late on Tuesday evening with two members of one family losing their lives when a ute struck a tree downed by high winds near Ahipara.

The tragedy occurred as the vehicle was travelling towards the coastal town on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd around 11.50pm.

The top of the tree was caught in high-tension powerlines on the far side of the road and left suspended about 2.5m above the ground. The other end of the tree was just high enough to take the roof off the ute and kill two of the three occupants, authorities said.

The deceased were a man in the rear seat and a woman in the front passenger seat, while the female driver was knocked unconscious.

The vehicle then continued another 100m towards Ahipara before leaving the road and hitting another tree.

All three occupants were believed to be members of the same family, including a wife and husband.

Ahipara chief fire officer Dave Ross said the deceased were victims of a random tragedy rather than driver error.

No alcohol was involved, everyone was wearing seatbelts, the near-new vehicle was in good condition, and in Tuesday night’s weather they had no chance of seeing the tree until it was too late.

“They did all the right things, but still we have two people dead,” he said.

The tree and the high-voltage powerlines greatly complicated rescue efforts.

Volunteers from Ahipara Fire Brigade were able to head straight to the crashed ute but emergency services coming from Kaitaia found their way blocked, so had to turn around and take a 35km detour via Sandhills Rd.

The incident cut power to 1136 households in Ahipara and surrounding areas.

The Ahipara deaths were the first on Northland’s roads for 2023 and brought the national holiday toll to 20. The official holiday period ended at 6am on Wednesday.

In Auckland, a power outage at the Sky Tower amid a brewing storm yesterday evening cut power to a number of FM radio transmitters.

Newstalk ZB, owned by Herald publisher NZME, RNZ National and RNZ Concert FM were among the stations affected.

A Sky City spokeswoman said an electrical fault was to blame.

“We believe an electrical fault has resulted in a power outage in parts of the Sky Tower where a number of FM radio transmitters are housed,” she said.

“The cause of the outage is still being investigated. The Sky Tower’s restaurants are closed tonight due to adverse weather conditions.”

Around 5.30pm the spokeswoman said power appeared to have been restored.

Orange heavy rain warnings are currently in effect for the Coromandel Peninsula, western Bay of Plenty and northern Tasman, and are expected to remain until this afternoon or on Friday.

Residents of these areas are being told to expect 120 to 180 mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts closer to the coast.

Severe weather watches are also currently in effect for the upper, central and western North Island, the Nelson Ranges, and Westland with rainfall amounts that may approach warning criteria expected.

Officials have warned people to brace for hazardous driving and boating conditions in Northland, and five days of severe weather on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Periods of heavy rain are set to hit the country today as motorists are being urged to take care where winds could cause damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

In the North Island, Waikato to Taranaki, Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay will see heavy falls while Whanganui to Wellington and Wairarapa can expect showers in the afternoon.

Nelson, Buller, Marlborough, Westland and Fiordland can expect heavy falls in the South, with showers looming over Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

The Summer Haze festival in Auckland and UB40 concert in Tauranga were cancelled yesterday, but Nelson’s Bay Dreams festival is due to go ahead today.







