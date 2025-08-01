“There will be fine and sunny spells in the west with some showers in the east,” she said.
“But they will also catch glimpses of sun over the weekend.”
Hillyer said those areas with clearer conditions were more primed for the colder temperatures.
“Places that are colder than usual for this time of year are Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty and Taumarunui,” she said.
“Those parts will feel particularly cold for August. Even by winter standards, there are some quite chilly mornings through there.”
The forecaster said frosts were predicted all over the South Island, which was common for this time of year.
“Areas will remain the same as average for this time of year but there will still be some cold winter mornings.”
Hillyer predicted the other end of the country would see nice weather and clear skies.
“Auckland is part of this fine weather area, so there will be a lot of sun.
“But it does mean some chillier mornings.
The City of Sails is forecast to reach a high of 13C today and 14C tomorrow with a low of 5C.
Hamilton is forecast to reach a high of 14C today and tomorrow but tumble below 0C overnight.
In the Bay of Plenty, Tauranga is forecast to reach 15C today and 14C tomorrow with a low of 5C on both days.
Hillyer said areas such as Wānaka and Queenstown would be at or below zero this morning and tomorrow morning.
“Even areas on the east coast that could have a bit more cloud, like Ashburton, Christchurch and Timaru, will be near OC and expecting some frosts.”
Christchurch is forecast to see a low of 0C tonight and fall to -2C tomorrow morning.
“It’s not anything outside of their norm. It’s very typical for this time of year.”
David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.