Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Weather: Widespread frosts, below-zero temperatures predicted for New Zealand

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService national weather July 31 - August 3. Video / MetService

Kiwis have woken to chilly conditions this morning with the mercury dropping below zero in some parts.

While calm weather is forecast for most of the country this weekend, widespread frosts are expected.

Aucklanders shivered through temperatures of 4C overnight and there were similar conditions in Wellington.

Those in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save