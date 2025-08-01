Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Kiwis have woken to chilly conditions this morning with the mercury dropping below zero in some parts.

While calm weather is forecast for most of the country this weekend, widespread frosts are expected.

Aucklanders shivered through temperatures of 4C overnight and there were similar conditions in Wellington.

Those in Christchurch faced -3C, while Queenstown was at -1C.

MetService forecaster Katie Hillyer told the Herald that New Zealand should expect calm and settled weather this weekend, with the odd shower in the lower South Island and east of the North Island.