- Wet and windy weather is forecast to return for much of the South Island by the weekend.
- MetService has issued a series of heavy rain and strong wind watches for the middle and south of the South Island.
- Forecasters say there is a high chance the weather will move onto the North Island on Sunday.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to sweep across the South Island on Saturday, moving north on Sunday.
MetService forecaster Surprise Mhlongo told the Herald weather was forecast to be cloudy in the western and fine in the eastern parts of the country today.
However, several heavy rain and strong wind watches for the west and middle of the South Island have been issued from tomorrow until early Sunday.