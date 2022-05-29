Weather warnings: Strong winds, heavy rain warning for Auckland

29 May, 2022 07:49 AM 2 minutes to read

By RNZ

Motorists are being warned to prepare for hazardous driving conditions in Auckland tonight, with strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for the city.

Metservice says a severe weather warning is in place from 6pm tonight through to 9am tomorrow.

Rain with heavy falls has spread into the Far North and will continue to move south into Auckland this afternoon and evening ☔



Thunderstorms are forecast in the Far North this evening, spreading south overnight 🌩



You can track the rain on the radar at: https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 pic.twitter.com/tJSMLLDyDh — MetService (@MetService) May 29, 2022

Waka Kotahi transport agency said that winds of up to 85km/h could see lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge closed.

Maintenance crews are ready to close lanes if wind gusts exceed the safe use thresholds.

Motorcyclists and drivers in high-sided vehicle should avoid the Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

Earlier, heavy rain warnings were issued for other parts of the country including the Far North and Gisborne.