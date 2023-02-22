MetService National weather: February 22nd-23rd

Hawke’s Bay is this morning under a fresh heavy rain warning with the cyclone-ravaged region set to be hammered by a 48-hour deluge.

MetService is also warning Auckland, East Coast, Wairarapa and Coromandel are also in store for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms that could see intense downpours.

The latest weather warning for Hawke’s Bay was this morning upgraded to an orange heavy warning with the region expected to get up to 200mm of rain about the ranges and north of Hastings including the hard-hit Esk Valley area and Wairoa.

🟡🟠 Severe Weather Warnings and Watches for Heavy Rain Updated 🟡🟠



• Hawke's Bay upgraded to an Orange Heavy Rain Warning.



• Gisborne, Wairarapa remain on Watch



• New Heavy Rain Watches for Auckland, COP, western BOP



Full details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/wqiUmHZAEF — MetService (@MetService) February 22, 2023

The rain is expected to start falling this morning and last until 10am Saturday.

The forecaster said the heaviest falls were likely from 3pm tomorrow with peak rates of 30mm an hour possible.

In Auckland the rain is to fall from noon until 10pm tomorrow.

MetService says the region should expect periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms.

It said rainfall amounts might approach warning criteria.

In the Coromandel thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.

MetService is warning for the Coromandel Peninsula from the Coromandel Township southwards, the Hauraki Plains and Bay of Plenty from Te Puke westwards, some of these thunderstorms may become severe.

While the electrical storms are expected to ease by nightfall the forecaster is warning of flash flooding and a fresh threat of slips. Driving conditions were also expected to be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain, it said.

⛈ Severe Thunderstorm Watch ⛈



Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon for the Coromandel Peninsula, the Hauraki Plains, western Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.



Some may become SEVERE, with downpours of 25 to 40 mm per hour. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/tlivC1ZO51 — MetService (@MetService) February 22, 2023















































