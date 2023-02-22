Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Weather warning: Fresh heavy rain threat for flooded Hawkes Bay, Auckland, Coromandel, East Coast

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
MetService National weather: February 22nd-23rd

MetService National weather: February 22nd-23rd

Hawke’s Bay is this morning under a fresh heavy rain warning with the cyclone-ravaged region set to be hammered by a 48-hour deluge.

MetService is also warning Auckland, East Coast, Wairarapa and Coromandel are also in store for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms that could see intense downpours.

The latest weather warning for Hawke’s Bay was this morning upgraded to an orange heavy warning with the region expected to get up to 200mm of rain about the ranges and north of Hastings including the hard-hit Esk Valley area and Wairoa.

The rain is expected to start falling this morning and last until 10am Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The forecaster said the heaviest falls were likely from 3pm tomorrow with peak rates of 30mm an hour possible.

In Auckland the rain is to fall from noon until 10pm tomorrow.

MetService says the region should expect periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms.

It said rainfall amounts might approach warning criteria.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

In the Coromandel thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.

MetService is warning for the Coromandel Peninsula from the Coromandel Township southwards, the Hauraki Plains and Bay of Plenty from Te Puke westwards, some of these thunderstorms may become severe.

While the electrical storms are expected to ease by nightfall the forecaster is warning of flash flooding and a fresh threat of slips. Driving conditions were also expected to be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain, it said.








Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.






Latest from New Zealand