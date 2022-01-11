MetService National weather: January 10th - 12th

A tropical cyclone that has caused damage in Fiji could bring flooding rains and damaging winds to parts of New Zealand.

Tropical Cyclone Cody, a category 1 storm, is set to slowly move south westwards from Fiji today before taking a southerly track out of the tropics later this week.

MetService says there is uncertainty about the cyclone's path, but most models show it could pass near to East Cape late on Sunday or next Monday.

"If the system comes close, there is the potential for flooding rain, damaging winds and coastal inundation," a notice said.

Regardless of whether the cyclone does pass near New Zealand, it is likely that a period of "large waves" will impact parts of the east coast of the North Island, weather authorities say.

"Given the lead time, the exact track may change which will affect the location and intensity of impacts."

MetService is advising people to keep a close eye on updates and advice in case of any severe weather or tropical cyclone warnings.

Despite that news, many people around the North Island are enjoying another beautiful day on the weather front.

Tropical Cyclone Cody Update (THREAD)



At 7am #TCCody, Category 1, was located around 480km southwest of Nadi, Fiji.



The cyclone is expected to continue moving slowly southwestwards away from Fiji today before taking a more southerly track out of the tropics later this week. pic.twitter.com/NNST5xrStW — MetService (@MetService) January 10, 2022

Aucklanders woke up to stunning conditions outside, with the temperature recording just over 21C by 8am.

A high of 27C is forecast for the city today and an overnight low of 18C will make for a warm night as well, MetService says.

Hamilton is expecting a temperature high of 28C and overnight low of 16C.

Fine weather is forecast as well - save for cloud or fog early this morning and evening.

Blenheim reached 28.2°C in the hour to midday, with Tauranga next closest on 26.8°C https://t.co/ziBZZ8yIbP ^PL pic.twitter.com/M0tO4lUQCC — MetService (@MetService) January 10, 2022

Northland to Waitomo, as well as the Coromandel Peninsula, will see fine conditions today.

There will, however, be some cloud or fog this morning and the chance of showers along the West Coast. Isolated afternoon showers are also forecast in Northland.

'Significant heat' forecast in Tauranga

Perfect beach weather is on the cards for Auckland today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Weather authorities are telling residents in Tauranga that "significant heat" is expected until tomorrow.

"Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and avoid extreme physical exertion."

A high of 29C is forecast for Tauranga and people are told that it will be "significantly hot" this afternoon.

People in Taranaki to Manawatū, Bay of Plenty, the central high country, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are also in for a mostly fine day.

But some isolated afternoon and evening showers are expected inland and there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the ranges of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Apart from some patchy drizzle or early morning rain, fine spells are on the cards for areas from Horowhenua to Wellington.

Tuesday's emojicast:



🌧

🌧

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️☀️🌤️

☁️🌤️

☁️



☁️🌤️

☁️🌤️

☁️☁️☁️ 🌤️

☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 10, 2022

Those in Wairarapa, Nelson and Marlborough can also expect sunny skies.

Further south, it will be cloudy at times in Canterbury, Otago and Southland. Isolated showers about Southland and Clutha are on the forecast and possibly in other nearby areas from this afternoon.

In Buller, Westland and Fiordland, low cloud with patchy drizzle will gradually clear today, while people in the Chatham Islands are in for a mostly cloudy day.