Weather: Tropical cyclone in Fiji strengthens, but not expected to affect New Zealand

Flash flood warnings are in place for parts of Fiji due to a tropical cyclone. Photo / Fiji Roads Authority

A tropical cyclone in Fiji has intensified into a category one storm - but weather forecasters here say it is unlikely to impact New Zealand.

Tropical Cyclone Cody has already resulted in the death of a man in his 30s in Fiji and now locals are being warned of strong gales and flash floods.

The Fiji Meteorological Service's latest update said a flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying and flash-flood prone areas on the islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu as well as some outer islands.

The MetService here says current tracking models show it is unlikely New Zealand will see any impacts from the cyclone system before the end of the week.

Tropical Cyclone Cody, the 4th cyclone of the season, has formed southwest of Fiji 🌀



It is expected to remain at category 1 over the coming days as it slowly tracks southward. pic.twitter.com/H3iFO3vmj2 — Island Climate Update (@ICU_NIWA) January 9, 2022

By the early hours of tomorrow, it is expected the cyclone will slowly move away and head towards the southern islands of Vanuatu.

For New Zealand, the week is expected to bring mainly settled weather conditions and plenty of high pressure and therefore sunny skies, still.

Aucklanders heading back to work today were met with partly cloudy skies this morning. The same is forecast for the rest of the day with a temperature high of 26C.

People in Fiji are being warned of flash floods due to a category 1 tropical cyclone. Photo / Fiji Roads Authority

An overnight low of 18C is on the cards for the City of Sails tonight.

Cloudy skies are also forecast for Northland and Coromandel and there will be some isolated showers, mainly inland, this afternoon and evening.

Similar cloudy conditions are tipped for those in the Waikato down to the Wellington region - including Bay of Plenty and the central high country.

For those in Gisborne and Wairarapa, conditions are set to be fine and warm with some high cloud in the mix. Some isolated afternoon and evening showers are, however, a possibility for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay tomorrow.

Further south, people in Nelson can expect the rain to clear into a fine day today.

Check out the @FijiRoads's GIS dashboard link ⬇️ to see the status of the road network. https://t.co/2aeNjBH63d https://t.co/9aJKYxeMEl — Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) January 9, 2022

The weather is fine from Marlborough to North and Central Otago, save for a few showers this afternoon and evening. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms about inland Marlborough and Otago.

Dunedin, Clutha and Southland are all in for a cloudy day with a few showers; while Buller to Fiordland can expect patchy rain or drizzle with low cloud today.

Weather forecast later in the week

From Wednesday, the North Island can expect mainly fine conditions.

But isolated showers are expected for northern and western areas and later showers for the Wellington region.

People in the South Island can expect to see showers in the south and east, but those in the west and in Nelson can look forward to mainly fine conditions, the MetService says.

What's on tap the next several days?



Warm to hot temperatures to start the week, with a puff 🌬️ of cooler air mid-week for the South Island.



Meanwhile, well to our north, we'll continue to watch what happens with a soon-to-be tropical cyclone 🌀. pic.twitter.com/36ogVcINb4 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 9, 2022

Thursday will bring a partly cloudy day to the North Island and isolated showers are expected for most.

But there will be cloudy periods with rain at times in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

It will be a mainly fine day in the west and north of the South Island. Elsewhere, however, will bring a somewhat cloudy day with showers due to gradually clear away.

Friday brings another mainly fine day for most, except for isolated showers on the cards for eastern areas and in Taranaki.