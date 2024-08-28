There is a high chance of thunderstorms in Westland, Fiordland, and the Southern Alps all morning, with some storms possibly reaching western Canterbury and Queenstown Lakes.

Thunderstorms are also likely in the Grey District, Buller, and western Tasman Sea, and may spread to Stewart Island, Southland, Otago, and other parts of the Canterbury region later in the morning. Expect heavy rain, hail, and strong winds during these storms.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass, and a strong wind watch for the lower South Island and Canterbury.

💨Active weather returns on Thursday, bringing a breezy day across much of the country (Strong Wind Watches are in place)



⚡️Thunderstorms are possible in the western South Island, accompanied by strong gusts, reaching the North Island in the afternoon pic.twitter.com/jgz3AiLZtn — MetService (@MetService) August 28, 2024

In Wellington, the capital will experience windy conditions throughout the day, particularly in the northern parts of the city and the Kapiti Coast.

A strong wind watch for Wairarapa, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds is currently active until 4pm with the potential for upgrading.

Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, while damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures is possible.

“We might not get quite as many showers as other places, but north of the city, it’s going to be wetter, with periods of rain throughout the day,” Gorman said.

Auckland might have to wait a little bit, but Gorman said by late afternoon it’ll be pretty windy with showers coming through.

There’s a moderate chance of thunderstorms in northern and western Northland, western Auckland, western Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, northern Taranaki, Horowhenua, Kapiti, and eastern Bay of Plenty in the afternoon and evening.

These storms may bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Warmer than usual temperatures

Further south, Christchurch and Dunedin will enjoy relatively warm temperatures for late winter.

Christchurch could see northwest winds keeping the day mostly fine, while Dunedin may experience early and late showers.

“Christchurch won’t be too bad. Dunedin will also be pretty good for most of the day, but there could be some rain early in the morning and again in the evening.”

Invercargill, at the southern tip of the country, is expected to follow a similar pattern to Dunedin, with early rain clearing up before the possibility of showers returning in the afternoon.

Temperatures across New Zealand will generally be warmer than usual for this time of year.

Auckland could reach up to 19 or 20 degrees, while Christchurch may see temperatures climb into the low 20s.

“It’s pretty warm for late winter. Most temperatures around the country will be slightly warmer or, in some cases, quite a bit warmer than average,” Gorman said.

While the warmer weather might be welcomed by many, Gorman said people “should just be careful” with the watches issued.

“Things are going to be pretty windy around Wellington and the east of the South Island. With the recent rain, rivers and streams could rise again, so stay alert.”

Residents of areas with weather watches are advised to keep an eye on weather updates.



