Upper parts of the North Island could get highs of up to 19C but cloud cover is expected.
Auckland is predicted to have a of 18C with cloudy periods throughout the day and some isolated showers in the afternoon.
Eastern parts of the South Island should have a dry and bright day, but start out chilly.
A low of -1C is expected in Timaru.
The sun should come out as the day progresses, with highs of 17C in Ashburton, Christchurch and Nelson, and 18C for Blenheim.
MetService said the eastern parts of the North Island should have a mostly fine day while the far north could be in for some rain.
The South Island is also in for a mainly fine day with the exception of showers in the west and south.