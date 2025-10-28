Parts of the North and South Island are at risk of thunderstorms. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Weather: Thunderstorms possible for parts of North and South Islands, then wild weather eases

Parts of the North and South Islands are at risk of thunderstorms as the tumultuous weather of Labour Day continues.

MetService has warned that Whanganui, Manawatū, western areas of the Tararua District, including the Tararua Range and northwest Tasman to northern Westland are at a low risk of thunderstorms this morning.

A cold front is predicted to hit the east coast of the South Island in the morning, moving up toward the North Island about midday and creating a low risk of thunderstorms for Banks Peninsula and southern Wairarapa.

Moving in to the afternoon, only Wairarapa and the Tararua Range have a low risk of thunderstorms because of the cold front moving across Wairarapa.

Most road snowfall warnings are expected to expire by the morning, including those placed on Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass and Crown Range Rd, and less turbulent, warmer weather starts to appear across the country later in the week.