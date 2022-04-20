Queenstown residents were rattled this morning by a thunderstorm which has cut power to many areas of the resort. Photo / 123RF

Queenstown residents were rattled this morning by a thunderstorm which has cut power to many areas of the resort. According to MetService there were 286 strikes in the past three hours over the South Island, with Queenstown copping nine of them.

Aurora Energy says a lightning strike at the Frankton grid exit point caused the power to go out in Queenstown, Glenorchy, Frankton and parts of Arrowtown.

"Our response crew is on their way to investigate and we will provide updates as we get more information.

There's been plenty of 🌩🌩🌩 over Te Waipounamu/The South Island this morning. 286 strikes in the last 3hr to be exact!



Queenstown had 9 this morning, making up for quite the wakeup call. pic.twitter.com/xBtnGQRThi — MetService (@MetService) April 20, 2022

"Please keep clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times."

Around 7.45am Aurora said power had been restored to Arrowtown.

"We will keep you updated about when we expect power to be back in other areas."

Aurora said the outage had affected at least 200 customers; however, Newshub is reporting more than 1000 are without power.

Waka Kotahi says some traffic lights are not working because of the outage. "Give way rules apply, road users are advised to take extra care."

More weather rolling through v fast pic.twitter.com/gSYYXyp9MI — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) April 20, 2022

And the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd is closed due to a washed-out culvert.

The Queenstown-Lakes District Council is warning heavy rain may cause other slips in the area.

A Lake Hayes Estate resident said there was a massive lightning flash and thunder clap at 7am, like she had never heard before.

"(It) shook our whole house."

Wow! Loudest thunder ever in Queenstown. The echoes around the hills made me think it was a landslide. Powers out as well. — Josh Price (@Pricejosh34) April 20, 2022

Comments on social media described the "loudest thunder ever", and "blinding lightning, heavy rain and thunder shaking the house".

MetService says there is "a moderate risk" of thunderstorms about the entire South Island west coast and Southern Alps through the morning.

There was also a low risk of one or two thunderstorms about Southland, Clutha and Dunedin during the early morning.