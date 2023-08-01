Thunderstorms and hail will possibly accompany 100 km/h winds in Auckland today. Photo / NZME

Speed restrictions have been placed on Auckland’s harbour bridge this morning as 100km/h winds are expected in the city.

West Auckland has been buffeted by strong winds for several hours and squally rain laced with hail is hitting the area.

Thunderstorms and hail were expected this morning, while snow storms continue at the other end of the country.

Lane closures are also possible due to “strong wind gusts”, Waka Kotahi said this morning.

The transport agency is encouraging motorists to drive to the conditions, to watch for electronic message boards that will indicate lane closures and decreased speeds, and to keep inside their lane when crossing the bridge. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should be especially careful.

There are also potentially heavy showers in store for Auckland this morning, turning to squally thunderstorms and hail in the afternoon. MetService expects these will ease in the evening.

Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, and the Coromandel Peninsula, will be under a strong wind watch from 1pm through to 6pm. The weather forecasting agency warns west to southwest winds may approach severe gale force at times, gusting up to 100km/h.

Due to these winds, Waka Kotahi has placed an alert on the Harbour Bridge. This will be in effect from 5am to 7am. Peak hour lane configurations will stay on the bridge as lower wind speeds are forecast.

Winds are predicted to build up again between 10am and 7pm., and the bridge will be reconfigured with four lanes in each direction.

High-sided vehicle drivers and motorcyclists are urged to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge at these hours and instead take the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Windy weather across the South Island spreading up onto the North Island tonight.



The strongest winds are showing in the dark greens and purple. pic.twitter.com/k68RJU5ZXc — MetService (@MetService) August 1, 2023

Strong wind watches are in place for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, the Canterbury Plains and Banks Peninsula, beginning this morning.

A number of troughs will move northwards throughout the country in a strong-to-gale southwest flow during the morning, bringing more thunderstorms to parts of the North Island.

Thunderstorms are possible from Westland to Waitomo, though the probability decreases after Westland around daybreak. These thunderstorms may deliver torrential rain, tiny hail and 90km/h wind gusts.

This map highlights what regions may experience 100 km/h wind gusts on Wednesday.



Parts of both islands have a medium (🟠) to high chance (🔴).



The strongest winds will also come with heavy, hail-bearing showers.



⚠️ Stay safe and warm! pic.twitter.com/kTFE0zrDJx — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 1, 2023

Thunderstorms are expected to be widespread across the western and northern regions of the North Island, from Manawatu to Northland and across to the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Coastal sections of Wairarapa and the Māhia Peninsula are also at risk of thunderstorms. A broad low risk of thunderstorms persists across most of the remaining North Island, as well as Banks Peninsula and eastern Otago in the afternoon.

According to a MetService spokesman, a deep low with embedded fronts was anticipated to move eastwards overnight last night, just to the south of the South Island, followed by a strong and cold southwest shift bringing periods of heavy rain, strong winds and snow to low levels.

No matter what part of the country you're in, you won't be able to escape the wrath of the wind 🌬️



Tonight, particularly strong & potentially damaging winds will surge across Southland & Otago.



On Wednesday, the North Island will feel the full effect of the latest southerly... pic.twitter.com/kKEA6PDsJ7 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 1, 2023

Snow is expected to impair all main highways, including Dunedin’s Northern Motorway (State Highway 1 to Waitati) for around four hours beginning at 9am.

The Crown Range Rd, which connects Queenstown and Wānaka, was blocked due to snow around 12.30pm yesterday.

Forecasters predicted up to 10cm of snow could fall on the road above 700m yesterday, and it was expected to snow again today. The Crown Range was additionally inaccessible from SH6 near Arrow Junction.