Thunderstorms are expected for areas between Northland and Taumaranui. Photo / File

Thunderstorms are expected for areas between Northland and Taumaranui. Photo / File

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to rain down on the top half of the North Island this afternoon.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo between 2pm and 9pm.

“These thunderstorms will bring localised heavy rain and hail.”

MetService is warning that some downpours could be severe and cause surface or flash flooding.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

It's generally fine across NZ today but isolated thunderstorms are forecast from Northland down to Taumarunui this afternoon & early evening



There's a risk a few 🌩 become severe with localised downpours which could cause surface or flash flooding https://t.co/GZIq9J48pw pic.twitter.com/2dbEAWritw — MetService (@MetService) December 25, 2022

There is also a risk of small and very localised tornadoes forming.

Meanwhile, much of the country is in for a summer scorcher this week with temperatures on the rise.

MetService said a ridge of high pressure is driving temperatures up and Wanaka could reach 30C tomorrow.

With a ridge of high pressure strengthening over NZ in the coming days temperatures are on the rise with Wanaka expected top out at 30C tomorrow



Remember in the sun it will feel even hotter than our forecast highs, so keep sun smart & hydrated while you're enjoying all that 🌞 pic.twitter.com/LznG1Qr6jj — MetService (@MetService) December 25, 2022

Elsewhere, Hamilton and Whanganui are expected to be the hottest areas today with a forecast of 26C.

Tomorrow, Hamilton’s forecast high is 27C while Auckland’s is 26C.

“Remember in the sun it will feel even hotter than our forecast highs, so keep sun smart and hydrated while you’re enjoying all that,” MetService said.