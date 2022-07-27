MetService National weather: July 27th - 29th.

The North Island is in for more rain and thunderstorms just days after torrential rain left regions flooding, while fresh snow is set to fall in the South.

An active front of northwesterly wind is moving eastwards across Bay of Plenty and the lower North Island bringing periods of heavy rain.

Severe weather warning and heavy rain watch is in place for the region stretching between Horowhenua and Wellington, the Tararua Range and eastern Bay of Plenty.

"Rainfall amounts may approach short term warning criteria, especially about the ranges," MetService said.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added."

⛈⛈⛈

An active front moved over the North Island earlier this morning- here are some interesting stats!



⚡ 1200 lightning strikes were recorded between 3am-6am, mostly offshore.



⚡ 84 strikes focused over land in Taranaki.



🌧 32.5mm rain in one hour in Inglewood, Taranaki. pic.twitter.com/WdA9frze8T — MetService (@MetService) July 27, 2022

Tongariro and Mt Taranaki are now in the clear.

Meteorologist John Law said it was not a huge amount of rainfall but not a dry day for New Zealanders either.

"Looking at the satellite images, we can see clearly clouds still pushing in towards southern parts of the country bringing with it more rainfall in parts of Dunedin and Otago because we still have severe weather warning in place for those places, that rain should ease out as we head into the day."

Marlborough, Nelson, Buller, Westland and the North Island except Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will experience occasional showers and possible thunderstorms.

Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are mainly fine with showers developing for a time this morning.

People in Canterbury, Otago, Southland, Fiordland and the Chatham Islands can expect a cloudy sky with scattered light rain or drizzle.

Mt Hutt ski field weather is reporting there has been 20cm of snowfall in the last 72hours, with more than 2m in total this season.

Road snowfall warning is in place for Milford Road (State Highway 94) from mid-day Friday and Crown Range Road tonight.

MetService said rain might briefly turn to snow above about 900 metres tonight and overnight on Crown Range Road where 1cm or less of snow may accumulate.

And on Friday afternoon, 1-2cm of snow was expected to accumulate near the Homer Tunnel on SH 94.

Rain is forecast for the rest of the weekend.