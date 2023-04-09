Localised downpours of 25-40mm/h could cause surface or flash flooding. Photo / George Novak

Localised downpours of 25-40mm/h could cause surface or flash flooding. Photo / George Novak

A thunderstorm watch is in place for Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty.

MetService said there was risk thunderstorms could be severe from 10pm today until 5am on Monday.

An active front with a “band of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms” was expected to move southeastwards over the northern and central North Island overnight, MetService said.

Localised downpours of 25-40mm/h could cause surface or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys.

The conditions may also lead to slips, hail, frequent lightning and squally wind gusts of 90-100km/h.

“There is also a low risk of one or two small localised tornadoes, mainly near the coast. The thunderstorm activity should ease from the west overnight.”

MetService also warned that driving conditions could be “hazardous” during this time.