MetService National weather: March 30th - April 1st.

Summer temperatures are being recorded across the country this week with Te Kuiti coming in the warmest at 28.4 degrees.

According to Niwa, the Wednesday temperature in Te Kuiti is the highest ever recorded this late in autumn.

The Firth of Thames and Matamata also recorded temperatures in the high 20s with both regions recording 28.1 degrees.

🌴 Some very impressive warmth for late March!



Te Kuiti (28.4˚C) has observed its highest temperature this late in autumn on record (since at least 1959) 🌡️



A sub-tropical air mass continues to sit over the country with more warmth expected tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5DWxFcSx3J — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 30, 2022

Warm temperatures were also recorded across the North Island with Auckland and Tauranga recording 25 degrees.

Meanwhile, Kaikohe and Whangārei recorded 24 degrees. Cooler temperatures were also recorded with Kaikōura and Christchurch reaching 16 degrees.

According to Niwa, the warm weather is here to stay for the rest of the week with high chances of the Waikato and surrounding regions reaching above 25 degrees.

Pretty remarkable considering Friday is April 1st. pic.twitter.com/k6ElEEz1wN — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 29, 2022

However, a surge of moisture and northerly winds near the Solomon Islands could create a tropical cyclone sometime next week.