It's time to head outdoors after a spell of rough weather. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Time to turn off Netflix and grab a sun fix because fine conditions are forecast to stick around after the tropical storm that wreaked havoc across the country.

MetService meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said a low front was moving away to the east of the country and a big high sitting over the Tasman Sea would be replacing it.

"On Sunday, that high builds over the country and then very slowly drifts east over the week but still maintains a ridge over northern New Zealand," Pyselman said

Aucklanders could expect the good weather to hang around until at least next Friday with temperatures peaking to 17C. That's slightly warmer than last week when temperatures were averaging at about 14C.

"It's just a big area of high pressure moving in from the Tasman Sea giving us a bit of reprieve after all that rain."

Most of the country can expect similar conditions with the exception of Gisborne and the lower and west parts of the South Island.

How’s Sunday looking?

Not too bad for most. There will be some cloud and a few showers, mainly for eastern areas, but there should be plenty of sunny areas too. Check the forecast for your place at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/MtZdzLQFIM — MetService (@MetService) August 27, 2022

Temperatures were average for this time of year, however, into the start of the working week it looked like there could be a few frosts for southern New Zealand and some of the lower North Island, Pyselman said.

"Frosts aren't unusual for this time of year, late winter, especially when we get a big high with clear skies, it's enough to get those temperatures around zero or slightly below."

He said a ridge or a high often followed a low or a trough.

Aucklanders can expect the good weather to hang around until at least next Friday. Photo / File

"They have just been really brief lately, we might have a low and front and then we might get one day of a ridge and then it turns to another low again, but this one looks like it's a little larger and hangs around for a bit longer."

On Tuesday that high was expected to move east but was still covering most parts of the country.

"It looked like a front was travelling through Fiordland and Westland on Wednesday bringing some rain but it was generally settled weather for most parts of the country," Pyselman said.

"Basically there's going to be rain for western parts of the South Island from about mid-week, otherwise it's potentially looking pretty fine."