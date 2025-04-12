- Families can expect a mostly sunny start to the school holidays, with temperatures in the 20Cs today.
Families across New Zealand can expect a mostly sunny start to the school holidays today, before what is likely a change moving in midweek, especially in the North Island.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 20Cs across nearly all of the North Island today, while in the South Island they should stay in the high teens.
Forecaster MetService warns it’s still too far out to predict with certainty, there is growing confidence that a weather system moving over the country from the north could bring then major downpours from Wednesday.