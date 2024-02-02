Auckland University calls in the lawyers over Ashley Bloomfield scam, Australian officials to brief the Government on Aukus developments and why Airbnb could be forced to cut its services in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / DW / NZHerald

Wild winds are battering parts of the North Island, with reports of strong gusts felling trees.

In Auckland, NZTA is warning motorists that due to strong wind gusts the Harbour Bridge may see reduced lanes.

NZTA said the warning was from 6pm to 9pm tonight when wind gusts could briefly reach 75-80km/h, which could trigger speed reductions and/or lane closures.

High winds are also predicted from 10am Saturday morning until 2pm Saturday afternoon.

“Motorists are urged to drive with caution and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge,” NZTA said.

“Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.”

The are also reports from residents in Raumati Beach on the Kapiti Coast of a tree blowing over and striking power lines. Other reports from Paraparaumu say trees have fallen over the road.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS

Due to predicted strong wind gusts AKL Harbour Bridge will be operating with 4 lanes in each direction during this afternoon's peak travel period. Expect delays. Take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/5zKbfkGh9i — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 2, 2024

Meanwhile, New Zealand is forecast to see miserable weather across the country for the first weekend of February as temperatures are set to drop and showers and wind afflicting much of the country.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said, that although watches and warnings have not been issued, it’s still going to be very windy for much of the North Island.

“There is a strong westerly flow moving over the country bringing with it showers,” he said.

“Expect it to be very windy [Saturday] even where there aren’t watches or warnings in force.”

A cold front, the leading edge to much cooler air, will move north today & tonight.



The passage of front will be announced with showers & thunderstorms...some squally with strong wind gusts.



Heads up Welly: active weather may arrive during the afternoon/evening rush hour. pic.twitter.com/rjh8Abaw6v — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 1, 2024

A Heavy Wind Watch has been forecast for Taranaki from 10am to 5pm on Saturday with MetService saying “Westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.”

Glassey said it’s forecast to look windy through the central North Island, especially around the Tararua District central Hawke’s Bay, and Tāmaki Makaurau.

“There is a strong and higher than normal wind anomaly for most of the North Island.”

High winds are predicted for Auckland’s Harbour Bridge from 10am until 2pm. This follows Waka Kotahi’s strong wind warning issued for the bridge yesterday evening.

Glassely pointed to a low-pressure system coming across the country from the southwest bringing with it a decent band of rain, showers and possible thunderstorms.

“Lots of places over the North Island and the South Island can expect more showers, but they will ease by the end of the day, turning into more isolated showers,” he said.

“Earlier in South Island and later on in the North Island.”

Glassely warned we should all expect chillier weather tomorrow as temperatures will be significantly colder than the balmy highs New Zealand has been experiencing over the past two weeks.

Auckland reached a high of nearly 30C on Wednesday - the hottest day in four years.

“The north of the North Island should experience temperatures in the low 20s, the central and bottom of the North Island places like Manuawatu, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington will hit the high teens.”

It was *another* hot day in Auckland ☀️



Albany (North Shore) & Western Springs reached 29.6˚C & 29.3˚C, respectively - their hottest temperatures in 4 years (since Feb 2020).



Western Springs had 22 days above 25˚C in January 2024 compared to just 7 days in January 2023! pic.twitter.com/DBTe4nS4om — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 31, 2024

However, he said the weather is supposed to clear up by Sunday.

“A ridge of high pressure will come across the North Island, bringing high temperatures and less wind.”