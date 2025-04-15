Weather warnings have been issued for Northland, Auckland and Aotea/Great Barrier Island, and MetService said it was possible these could be upgraded as the storm gets closer.

“The chances [of naming the subtropical low as a tropical cyclone] are still moderate to high, and we are definitely keeping an eye on this one,” the Fiji Meteorological Service told the Herald.

“It is still uncertain about whether it will be named or if it will just get into this subtropical system," with any classification as a cyclone likely later today.

Monster waves are expected along the east coast from Northland to Gisborne with a six-metre swell expected on Thursday.

Harbour Bridge risk, flooding possible, powerlines threatened

The Auckland Harbour Bridge could be closed or have speeds lowered at short notice and motorists should be careful on the roads, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

Flooding is possible, as well as damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

Auckland’s civil defence group said residents should follow MetService’s advice; tie down loose property, clear drains and gutters of leaves, and ready emergency supplies.

An orange heavy rain warning will come into force for Northland at 3am tomorrow. An orange strong wind warning will begin in Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island at 3pm tomorrow.

There is a high chance these could be upgraded to red warnings, MetService said.

The Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, Rotorua, Kaimāī Range, Waikato, Waitomo and Buller are also in the firing line.

Heavy rain watches have been issued from Auckland south to the Bay of Plenty for between 3am Thursday to midday Friday. Strong wind watches cover Coromandel to Taumarunui from midnight Wednesday to 6am Friday.

The low-pressure system developed off Vanuatu, and the path it tracks remains uncertain. The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said the track and behaviour would be critical to determine where the worst of the weather strikes.

According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, winds of between 119 and 153 km/h are equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest on a scale of 1 to 5.

The scale says the winds are very dangerous and will produce some damage.

“Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters.

“Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled.

“Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.”

