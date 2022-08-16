MetService Severe weather: August 16th

A state of emergency has been declared for the West Coast region, which is expected to be hammered by a severe weather event.

The South Island is facing a rare red warning from MetService, with some areas at risk of almost a metre of rainfall over the coming days as a "significant rain event" is due to hit the region.

Communities could be cut off by the severe flooding expected with the heavy rainfall and MetService warns rivers will be dangerous.

The red warning is in place for Westland from Tuesday morning through to Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Tania Gibson, the chair of the West Coast Emergency Management Joint Committee, signed a Group Declaration for the West Coast region at 2.30pm today.

The declaration is to provide a strategic and coordinated response to the severe weather event impacting the West Coast, Gibson said.

"This has now developed into a significant event for the West Coast. We are expecting impacts to be felt across the region and making this declaration now will assist with surging in additional resource to the region where we need it."

The upgrade of the MetService forecast from orange to red, as well as forecasted river levels, gales and a swell warning, has the potential to cause flooding, slips and other damage associated with such events and isolating the West Coast from other regions.

"This decision has been made based on the information supplied by the Group and Local Controllers, our emergency service partners and the National Emergency Management Agency."

"We have already had a considerable number of agencies and additional staff deployed across the region. Everyone is working incredibly hard with planning and preparing."

The northern and western parts of the South Island were expected to take the first hit of bad weather.

A state of emergency has been declared for the West Coast Region due to severe weather. For local updates go to https://t.co/oopcwGV7lV — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) August 16, 2022

MetService meteorologist David Miller said that the area could expect more than half a metre of rainfall.

"Significant impacts can be expected, such as slips, flooding and rapidly rising rivers and streams.

"This event is exceptional not just in its accumulation amounts, but also its prolonged nature, with heavy rain expected to continue in these areas right up until Thursday evening.

Niwa Weather experts say a long-lived atmospheric river will make landfall in the South Island today and will intensify from tomorrow through to Thursday and last throughout the weekend.

RED WARNING



In consultation with local councils, MetService has upgraded Rain Warnings for Buller and Westland to Red Rain Warnings. Red Warnings are reserved for only the most extreme weather events where significant impact and disruption is expected.https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/5wra58JI6X — MetService (@MetService) August 16, 2022

The upper North Island and Auckland are now included in the weather warnings, with heavy rain and strong wind expected from Wednesday.

Additionally, a strong wind watch is currently in effect for Northland, Auckland, and Great Barrier Island due to strong north-to-northeasterly winds.