‘Relatively settled story’ for week ahead

Drier and brighter weather was expected from Tuesday onwards, Law said, but some lingering showers and southerly winds would keep temperatures down.

“Once we head through the week, generally it’s a relatively settled story. We’ve got drier and brighter weather back with the North Island during Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday.

“In the southern parts of the country, there’ll still be some showers that push through and the southerly winds are going to mean that the week isn’t as warm as it could be.”

Law said snow should stop falling throughout the week as rain moves away from the country.

“In the far southern area where it’s the coldest, places like Manapōuri, Queenstown, it’s nice and dry, so you’ve got the cold air, but you haven’t got the moisture you need for the snow,” Law said.

Today, Law said southern areas would enjoy a bluebird day, while northern areas would see showers clear.

Auckland had daily high temperatures forecast between 16C and 19C for the rest of the week, with clear conditions, apart from a cloudy Thursday and Sunday.

It comes after an unsettled run, with rain and thunder yesterday, and heavy rain and strong wind throughout the last month.

A state of local emergency was declared for Christchurch City, Banks Peninsula and Selwyn when flooding impacted parts of Canterbury on May 1. It was lifted completely on May 12.

