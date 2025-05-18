Parts of the country have woken to below freezing temperatures today but should expect a fine, warm day, while rain lingering around the North Island should start to clear.
Snow flurries at the top of the Southern Alps have left a snowfall warning in place across one mountain pass, but further in the week conditions should start to dry out across the country.
MetService meteorologist John Law told the Herald: “Auckland is sitting around about 14C this morning, but if we look at some of those cold ones down south, Manapōuri is -5C, central parts of Otago are at -2.7C.
“So it’s a cold, frosty start for places like Alexandra and Queenstown, but it is going to be a pretty decent day today; fine, dry, sunny.”
Snow was forecast for “the very highest parts of” the Southern Alps’ mountain passes and a road snowfall warning remained in place for the Lewis Pass (State Highway 7) until 10am.